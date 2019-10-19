Image Source : PTI Two women held for making threat calls to DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Two women were arrested for allegedly threatening Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal, police said on Saturday.

The women are in mid 30s and residents of West Delhi, they said.

According to the DCW, Maliwal had been receiving threat calls over her action against sex rackets allegedly operating in several spa centres across Delhi.

Maliwal and her family members received several threatening calls and audio recordings from some spa owners, following which she wrote a letter to Delhi Police on September 20 seeking urgent action in the matter, the DCW said.

Police said Maliwal had lodged a complaint alleging that she was receiving threat calls from some unknown spa owners.

During investigation, two women were identified with the help of technical surveillance and later arrested by Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police, they said, adding that further investigation was underway.