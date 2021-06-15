Two officials in Rajasthan held for taking bribe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Two government officials in Rajasthan were arrested on Monday in separate cases for allegedly taking bribes.

Two government officials were arrested on Monday in separate cases for allegedly taking bribes, officials said. A sub-divisional officer posted in Udaipur's Lasadiya was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000.

SDM Lasadiya (Udaipur) Sunil Jhingonia had demanded a monthly extortion amount of Rs 50,000 from the owner of a mine. He was threatening to shut down the mine and was demanding the money to allow him continue mining work without any disturbance from his side, DG of Anti-Corruption Bureau B L Soni said, adding that he was arrested from Jaipur.

In another case, the ACB officials arrested Matasula (Salumbar Tehsil) Patwari Rajendra Singh Chauhan for taking a bribe of Rs 65,000 for a work related to land conversion.

