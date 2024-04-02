Tuesday, April 02, 2024
     
  4. TTE pushed to death from running train by passenger in Kerala

The incident took place in the S11 coach of Ernakulam-Patna Express at Velappaya (Thrissur), between Mulangunnathukavu and Wadakkanchery Railway Stations.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Thrissur Updated on: April 02, 2024 21:47 IST
Train, Kerala
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Thrissur: A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) died after allegedly being pushed by a passenger from a moving train in the central Kerala district on Tuesday, police said. The untoward incident happened at Velappaya, between Mulangunnathukavu and Wadakkanchery railway stations.

The deceased TTE EK Vinod, was pushed by a passenger who sought a ticket. The incident occurred on the  S11 coach of a Patna-bound train originating from Ernakulam.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Velappaya area, within the jurisdiction of the Thrissur Medical College police station. According to reports, the TTE fell from the moving train after allegedly being pushed by the passenger.

Further details are awaited. 

(With agencies input)

