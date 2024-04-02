TTE pushed to death from running train by passenger in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Thrissur: A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) died after allegedly being pushed by a passenger from a moving train in the central Kerala district on Tuesday, police said. The untoward incident happened at Velappaya, between Mulangunnathukavu and Wadakkanchery railway stations.

The deceased TTE EK Vinod, was pushed by a passenger who sought a ticket. The incident occurred on the S11 coach of a Patna-bound train originating from Ernakulam.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Velappaya area, within the jurisdiction of the Thrissur Medical College police station. According to reports, the TTE fell from the moving train after allegedly being pushed by the passenger.

Further details are awaited.

