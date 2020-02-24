Trump India visit: How much time will POTUS spend in Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi

US President Donald Trump will land in Ahmedabad. He will travel to Agra and finally visit New Delhi on Monday evening.

India is all set to host US President Donald Trump who is set to land in Ahmedabad shortly. Trump will be accompanied by wife and first lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and his delegation. Trump will directly land in Ahmedabad where he will be received by PM Modi at the airport. The two after exchanging the greetings will proceed for the roadshow.

Ahead of Trump's India tour, here's how much time the US President will spend in each city.

In a total, Trump will visit three cities — Ahmedabad where he will stay for around 3.5 hours. During his stay in Ahmedabad, Trump and PM Modi will address the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium (the world's biggest cricket stadium). After the event, he will visit Sabamarti Ashram, accompanied by PM Modi.

Trump will leave for Agra on Modany afternoon to see Taj Mahal with Melania. The US President and the first lady will spend around 2 hours in the city and finally leave for New Delhi in the evening. In New Delhi, Trump will be there for around 26 hours. This is going to be the most important part of his visit when he will indulge in bilateral meetings with PM Modi and meet business leaders.

