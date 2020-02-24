'Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain', Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of India touchdown

Ahead of India visit, Trump tweets in Hindi: 'Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain'

Ahead of landing in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump has tweeted in Hindi. Trump, while on his way to India has said, "We are excited to come to India. We are on the way and will meet everyone shortly," Trump tweeted while onboard the Air Force One.

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

Donald Trump's Air Force One is expected to land in Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shortly. After landing, Donald Trump will be addressing an event staged specially for him in Motera cricket stadium.

Trump will be visiting Taj Mahal in the evening before arriving in Delhi later in the night.

