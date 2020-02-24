Donald Trump to land in Ahmedabad at 11:40 am. Here's what he will do today

Image Source : AP Donald Trump's itinerary for today

US President Donald Trump is all set to land in Ahmedabad for a 36-hour-long India visit. Trump is coming to India along with wife Melania and daughter Ivanka. After landing in Ahmedabad, Trump will have a jam-packed schedule for the rest of the day.

Here is Donald Trump's itinerary for today.

11:40 am: President Donald Trump's Air Force One to land at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be there to personally receive Trump.

12:15 pm: Trump will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram.

01:05 pm: Trump will attend 'Namaste Trump', an event organised on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' that was organised in Houston, Texas last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the US for the UNGA.

03:30 pm: The US President along with his family will leave for Agra.

04:45 pm: The Air Force One will land in Agra

05:15 pm: The Trumps will visit Taj Mahal

06:45 pm: The US President will take off for Delhi.

07:30 pm: Air Force One will land in Delhi. After landing, President Trump will be taken to ITC Maurya where he will be served with Bukhara's special 'Trump Platter'.

