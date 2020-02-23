'Committed to this trip a long time back': US President Trump departs for India

Sunday, February 23, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: February 23, 2020 20:13 IST
US President Donald Trump on his departure to India (India TV image)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday embarked on his two-day maiden visit to India, scheduled to reach Ahmedabad on Monday morning. Speaking to reporters before boarding the Air Force One, Trump revealed that he had committed to the visit a long time back.

“…I am excited about the visit. …Prime Minister Modi is a very good friend,” he said.

The US President noted that though he would be in India for just a night, he still was very much looking forward to attending the ‘biggest event’ India has ever had, referring to the Namaste Trump event scheduled at 1:05 PM at the Motera Stadium.

“I have to fly back and attend a rally in South Carolina… There is little rest…,” said Trump.

