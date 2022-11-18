Hyderabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's house ransacked | CM's daughter Kavitha calls him a 'Chhichora'

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4TELANGANA/TWITTER BJP MP's house attacked

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s house in Hyderabad was ransacked by TRS workers on Friday over his alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha.

Ruling party activists gathered outside of MP’s house and attacked after saffron party leader was heard in a video targeting the state's ruling party by making alleged disparaging remarks against Kavitha who is also an MLC.

TRS leader K Kavitha's response

"Arvind ji is like 'Keechar', we don't throw stones at him. He is a 'Chhichora' kind of person. He has made an allegation today & that is why I'm here to talk to people. It's unfortunate that such a person is in BJP," said TRS MLC K Kavitha.

The residence of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha was attacked by people wearing TRS flags and scarves and they also burnt an effigy of the BJP leader, prompting the police to disperse them.

BJP hits back at TRS

Condemning the incident, the BJP alleged that it was the handiwork of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). During a press conference, Arvind made some alleged disparaging comments about the CM’s family based on reports in a section of media that suggested that BJP tried to lure Kavitha into its fold.

He also alleged that Kavitha had called up AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her willingness to join the national party after she was ignored during the name change function of TRS to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samiti).

Joel Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west zone) told PTI they were yet to receive a complaint on the incident.

"We will take legal action once we receive the complaint," the police official said about the attack on the MP's house.

In a tweet, Arvind said, "TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother & created ruckus.”

Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary in a statement condemned the attack on Arvind’s residence.

"The TRS goons took recourse to brazen hooliganism in ransacking the house..." Chug said.

There was no immediate response from the TRS over the incident.

Kavitha,who lost to Arvind in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had earlier in the day said some friends of BJP had approached her to join the party, but she refused the "offer".

Addressing a press conference, she also hit out at Arvind, refuting his reported comments that Kavitha had called up Kharge. Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy visited Arvind's residence.

Speaking to reporters Reddy said the attack by the ruling party "goons" is deplorable and the society should condemn it.

He questioned what the police were doing at the time of attack.

He said the ruling TRS party is resorting to this kind of attacks out of despair and with an insecure feeling.

(With PTI input)

