Tripura: Five MLAs suspended for disrupting House proceedings; opposition stages walkout

Tripura: Five MLAs suspended for disrupting House proceedings

Five MLAs were suspended from Tripura Assembly on Friday for 'disrupting' the proceedings of the House. This was followed by a walkout staged by the opposition, officials said.

Assembly Speaker Biswabandh Sen suspended CPI(M) legislator Nayan Sarkar, Congress' Sudip Roy Barman and three Tipra Motha MLAs for the day for "creating disturbances" in the House, he said.

The three suspended Tipra Motha legislators are Briswaketu Debbarma, Nandita Reang and Ranjit Debbarma.

Opposition members staged a walkout from the assembly to protest against the Speaker's decision.

