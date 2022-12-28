Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022 as opposition staged a walkout

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
     
Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Nagpur Updated on: December 28, 2022 13:48 IST
Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday passed the Lokayukta Bill 2022. The bill brings the chief minister and council of ministers under the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

It passed without discussion as the opposition had staged a walkout over the alleged scam in the Teachers Entrance Test. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the bill a historic legislation, adding Maharashtra is the first state to have such a law.

As per the bill, prior approval of the Assembly has to be obtained and the motion has to be placed before the immediate session of the House before initiating any inquiry against the chief minister.

Such motion shall be passed by not less than two-thirds of the total members of the assembly, states the bill, which was tabled in the House on Monday.

(With PTI input)

