Winter Session Live: India-China troop clash along LAC likely to rock Parliament

Parliament Winter Session Live: Congress targeted government over the reports of clash between India-China troops along LAC in the Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh and sought discussion in Parliament on Tuesday. The grand old party said the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing the issue in Parliament. Now, the issue is likely to rock the Parliament with several Congress leaders set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for discussing the issue. The Congress has also alleged that the Modi government was suppressing the border issue due to which China was acting with increasing audacity.