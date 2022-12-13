Tuesday, December 13, 2022
     
Winter Session Live: India-China troop clash along LAC likely to rock Parliament

Parliament Winter Session Live: It is expected that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh may speak on the latest clash between India-China troops along LAC in Tawang Sector.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 13, 2022 7:28 IST
Border disputes may be discussed in the Parliament.
Parliament Winter Session Live: Congress targeted government over the reports of clash between India-China troops along LAC in the Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh and sought discussion in Parliament on Tuesday. The grand old party said the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing the issue in Parliament. Now, the issue is likely to rock the Parliament with several Congress leaders set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for discussing the issue. The Congress has also alleged that the Modi government was suppressing the border issue due to which China was acting with increasing audacity.

  • Dec 13, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Papers to be laid on the table on Tuesday

    Following Ministers to lay papers on the Table:-

    1. Shri Prahalad Singh Patel for Ministry of Food Processing Industries;
    2. Shri Krishan Pal for Ministry of Heavy Industries;
    3. Dr. Sanjeev kumar balyan for Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying;
    4. Shri Nityanand Rai for Ministry of Home Affairs;
    5. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje for Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare;
    6. Shri Kailash Choudhary for Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare;
    7. Shri a. Narayanaswamy for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment; 
    8. Shri B.L. Verma for Ministry of Cooperation;
    9. Shri Ajay Kumar for Ministry of Home Affairs;
    10. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
    11. Dr. L. Murugan for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
  • Dec 13, 2022 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Thirty-seventh Report of the Business Advisory Committee

    Report of Business Advisory Committee on Tuesday: Shri Pralhad Joshi- Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to present the Thirty-seventh Report of the Business Advisory Committee

  • Dec 13, 2022 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress leader Manish Tewari terms clash as unfortunate, saying it warrants a discussion in Parliament

    Congress leader Manish Tewari termed the clash as unfortunate and said it warrants a discussion in Parliament. "The clash is unfortunate. Galwan 2020 was in Eastern Ladakh - this is Tawang Arunachal Pradesh extreme North-East. Chinese military posture and political disposition qua India especially after the 20th Congress of CCP warrants a full discussion in Parliament," Tewari tweeted.

  • Dec 13, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    We don't like to politicise national security issue: Kharge

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too." 

    "We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicize it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020.

  • Dec 13, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    What Indian Army said on India-China troops' clash in Tawang Sector

    "On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement. 

    "Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

