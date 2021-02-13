J&K: TRF terrorist involved in killing 3 BJP workers arrested from Samba

Image Source : PTI TRF terrorist involved in killing 3 BJP workers arrested from Samba

Jammu and Kashmir police have claimed to arrest a top TRF terrorist, who was allegedly involved in the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in the Union Territory last year. The killings were reported in Kulgam district, while the arrests have been made from Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, on the intervening night of February 12 and 13. According to the details, a team of police from Anantnag has arrested the terrorist, who was later identified as Zahoor Ahmad Rather alias Sahil alias Khalid of TRF.

The Resistance Front (TRF) is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant outfit.

Zahoor was hiding in Samba and was arrested following specific information by Anantnag police.

Further details by the top Kashmir police officer stated the arrested terrorist was involved in the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam last year and one policeman at Furra in the South Kashmir district.

Zahoor was later brought to Kashmir for further investigations.

The three Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries - Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam, were killed in YK Pora locality of Kulgam on October 29 last year.

