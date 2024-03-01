Friday, March 01, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Tobacco tycoon raided: Fleet of luxury cars, including Rs 16 crore Rolls-Royce Phantom, and link with '4018'

Tobacco tycoon raided: Fleet of luxury cars, including Rs 16 crore Rolls-Royce Phantom, and link with '4018'

Tobacco tycoon raided: According to sources, the tobacco company was issuing fake checks to the company shown in the accounts. Income Tax officials have also raided the businessman's bungalow in Kanpur and Delhi.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: March 01, 2024 17:04 IST
Tobacco tycoon, income tax raid, Fleet of luxury cars seized in delhi, Rs 16 crore Rolls Royce Phant
Image Source : INDIA TV Tobacco tycoon raided: Fleet of luxury cars, including Rs 16 crore Rolls-Royce Phantom, and link with '4018'.

Tobacco tycoon raided: The Income Tax (IT) department has raided a tobacco tycoon and found a fleet of luxury cars at his house in the national capital today (March 1). During the raid, luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore were found which included Rolls-Royce Phantom worth Rs 16 crore. 

The unique thing is that '4018' is the common number at the end of all luxury vehicles. The vehicles are registered in the name of Shivam and Bansidhar Company.

India Tv - Tobacco tycoon raided, Fleet of luxury cars in delhi, Rs 16 crore Rolls Royce Phantom, 4018 NUMBER l

Image Source : INDIA TV Tobacco tycoon raided: Fleet of luxury cars, including Rs 16 crore Rolls-Royce Phantom, and link with '4018'.

The other luxury brand cars included Mclaren, Lamborghini Ferrari etc. As per reports, raids have been conducted at around 20 locations of a private company including Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat.

 

The luxury cars were found at the residence of Shivam Mishra, son of KK Mishra, owner of 'Banshidhar Tobacco Company'. Other luxury cars also recovered from Shivam Mishra's home were a McLaren, a Porsche, and a Lamborghini. The IT teams have reportedly confiscated Rs 4.5 crores in cash during the raids, along with several documents.

According to sources, the tobacco company was issuing fake checks to the company shown in the accounts. Income Tax officials have also raided the businessman's bungalow in Kanpur and Delhi. 

Tobacco businessman KK Mishra's office is in New Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, by the name of Banshidhar Exports. The Income Tax Department team came here on Thursday around 1 o'clock. The raids continued till 11 o'clock in the night. KK Mishra's granddaughter lives at this address. She was also interrogated and some documents were seized.

ALSO READ: Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini, Ferrari: Cars worth more than Rs 60 crore found at Delhi residence

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement