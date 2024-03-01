Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tobacco tycoon raided: Fleet of luxury cars, including Rs 16 crore Rolls-Royce Phantom, and link with '4018'.

Tobacco tycoon raided: The Income Tax (IT) department has raided a tobacco tycoon and found a fleet of luxury cars at his house in the national capital today (March 1). During the raid, luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore were found which included Rolls-Royce Phantom worth Rs 16 crore.

The unique thing is that '4018' is the common number at the end of all luxury vehicles. The vehicles are registered in the name of Shivam and Bansidhar Company.

Image Source : INDIA TV Tobacco tycoon raided: Fleet of luxury cars, including Rs 16 crore Rolls-Royce Phantom, and link with '4018'.

The other luxury brand cars included Mclaren, Lamborghini Ferrari etc. As per reports, raids have been conducted at around 20 locations of a private company including Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat.

The luxury cars were found at the residence of Shivam Mishra, son of KK Mishra, owner of 'Banshidhar Tobacco Company'. Other luxury cars also recovered from Shivam Mishra's home were a McLaren, a Porsche, and a Lamborghini. The IT teams have reportedly confiscated Rs 4.5 crores in cash during the raids, along with several documents.

According to sources, the tobacco company was issuing fake checks to the company shown in the accounts. Income Tax officials have also raided the businessman's bungalow in Kanpur and Delhi.

Tobacco businessman KK Mishra's office is in New Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, by the name of Banshidhar Exports. The Income Tax Department team came here on Thursday around 1 o'clock. The raids continued till 11 o'clock in the night. KK Mishra's granddaughter lives at this address. She was also interrogated and some documents were seized.

ALSO READ: Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini, Ferrari: Cars worth more than Rs 60 crore found at Delhi residence