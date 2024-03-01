Friday, March 01, 2024
     
Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini, Ferrari: Cars worth more than Rs 60 crore found at Delhi residence | PICS

Abhay Parashar Reported By: Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2024 13:14 IST
Shivam Mishra and his fleet of cars
Image Source : INDIA TV Shivam Mishra and his fleet of cars

The Income Tax department has found a fleet of luxury cars at a Delhi residence. During the raid, luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore were found which included Rolls-royce, Phantom worth Rs 16 crore. The other luxury brand cars included Mclaren, Lamborghini Ferrari, Rolls-Royce. Raids have been conducted at 20 locations of a private company including Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat.

As per reports, cars were found at the residence of Shivam Mishra, son of the owner of 'Banshidhar Tobacco Company'. Along with this, Rs 4.5 cr cash, documents have also been recovered by the I-T department.

According to sources, the tobacco company was issuing fake checks to the company shown in the accounts. Income Tax officials have also raided the businessman's bungalow in Kanpur and Delhi. 

