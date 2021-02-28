Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE TMC MP Nusrat Jahan tests COVID-19 positive, cancels all public meetings

Actress turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Post her diagnosis, Jahan has canceled all her public meetings and events.

This could be a dampener for the Mamata-led TMC ahead of the crucial assembly elections, which are set to take place in eight phases. The first and last phase of polling will be held on March 27 and April 29 respectively. Votes will be counted on May 2.

In an exclusive conversation last week, Jahan had lauded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's work. Nusrat said people have benefitted due to the policies of the TMC government. The government is providing free tabs to students to help them with online education, the TMC MP said as she highlighted Mamata's works.

