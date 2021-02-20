TMC has only 1 factor and its Mamata Banerjee, says Nusrat Jahan | Exclusive

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan in an exclusive conversation with India TV spoke on the newly launched party slogan for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal -- 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter) saying Bengal believes in emotions and Didi (Mamata Banerjee) understands the emotion of Bengal. Nusrat also responded on BJP's campaign, Jai Sree Ram slogan, other issues.

TMC's Nusrat Jahan Exclusive | Top points

Lauding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's work. Jahan said she had working for the party, welfare of the people... day and night.

It's her (Mamata's) emotion with the people of the state that helps her keep working for them.

The people of Bengal want its daughter, Nusrat Jahan said after TMC launched its now slogan for the upcoming elections.

On Jai Shri Ram chants, Nusrat Jahan said there is nothing wrong in taking the name of any God... but there are so many gods in Hinduism, so why take only Lord Ram's name, why not Lord Shiva, Lord Ganeshji, Maa Kaali or Maa Durga and others. The question is about the intention behind this and if its only meant to irk someone...

Nusrat Jahan said people have been benefitted due to the policies of the TMC government.

The government is providing free tabs to students to help them for online education.

Hitting out at opponents, Jahan said just waking up before the elections and work is not what TMC's style of working is.

Slamming the BJP, she said it has 3-M power which is media cell, money, manipulation.

Jahan also lauded Mamata for saving the state from CPM's 'Atayachar'.

