TMC leader held in Tripura after niece commits suicide; party cries foul

The Trinamool Congress on Monday organised demonstrations in Agartala to protest against the arrest of a senior party leader in a case related to abetment to suicide.

The police said that Trinamool leader Panna Deb was arrested on Sunday following all lawful norms after her niece "mentioned Deb's name in a note before committing suicide".

A local court sent Deb, who recently quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool, to three-day police custody.

Trinamool leader Subal Bhowmik, while leading the demonstrations, said that the police did not even inform them that a suicide note was found and even the mother and the family members of the deceased girl have denied the existence of any suicide note.

"The so-called suicide note reappeared a few days after the suicide of the girl. This is a planned conspiracy to harass the Trinamool leaders by the BJP government," he said.

Bhowmik said the police also did not consult any handwriting or forensic expert before coming to the conclusion that it was actually written by the deceased.

"Panna Deb has been falsely arrested. We would continue our protest until she is released," he added. A Trinamool statement said that the deceased, a young woman, was reportedly suffering from a mental disorder for the past 14 years.

Her mother, who also took part in Monday's demonstrations, said that the police did not even talk to her once about the incident, the statement said.

