West Bengal assembly bypolls: CM Mamata Banerjee named TMC candidate from Bhabanipur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur in the upcoming by-election on September 30. TMC candidates Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam have been fielded from Jangipur and Samserganj seats respectively.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal agriculture minister and veteran TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May this year. Banerjee, who lost the polls from Nandigram, needs to get elected to the assembly to hold on to the chief minister's chair.

Chattopadhyay had tendered his resignation to Assembly speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay in the presence of senior party leader and his ministerial colleague Partha Chatterjee.

Polling for three "deferred adjourned" elections in two other assembly seats of West Bengal and one of Odisha will also be held the same day.

Elections to Samserganj and Jangirpur in West Bengal and Pipli in Odisha could not be held due to various reasons, including the death of candidates during electioneering earlier this year.

