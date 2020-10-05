Tirupati hospital parapet wall collapses; 1 killed, 2 injured

Image Source : ANI Tirupati hospital parapet wall collapses (Representational Image)

An incomplete parapet wall collapsed at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences' Covid centre in Tirupati on Monday, killing a 30-year-old hospital worker while two others got injured.

"One person was killed and two persons were injured. There was some construction work that could not be completed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The parapet wall near the Emergency Ward collapsed late Sunday night because of heavy rain," Tirupati Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy told IANS.

The dead employee was identified as Radhika, 30, and the injured Muniraja (48) and Nagarathnamma. The injured were in stable condition.

Reddy said the debris of the collapsed wall fell onto the approach road where there is generally a lot of public movement.

A case under Section 304 (2) was registered against the contractor and others.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Nani called up institute Director Vengamma, and enquired about the accident.

He said the government will provide financial aid to Radhika's kin.

(With IANS inputs)

