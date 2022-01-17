Timer with Ammonium Nitrate, RDX used in IED recovered from Ghazipur, says NSG in its report to Delhi Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Timer with Ammonium Nitrate, RDX used in IED: NSG

In its report to the Delhi Police on Monday the National Security Guard (NSG) has said that the IED recovered recently from the Ghazipur flower market in Delhi had a timer device attached to it and had ammonium nitrate and RDX as its components.

The NSG submitted the post-blast investigation report to the Delhi Police and it states that the IED contained ammonium nitrate, RDX, a 9-volt battery, iron pieces that could act as shrapnel during an explosion and had a timer device attached to it. The force had defused the about 3-kg IED that was kept inside an iron box and was concealed in a black backpack.

According to sources, the IED was sent from across the border and probe agencies suspect the hand of Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) behind it. The agencies are probing if ISI used its sleeper cells to plant the IED in Ghazipur Flower Market, sources said.

Probe agencies believe the area was recced before and this is the reason no evidence has been found from the CCTV's yet. Earlier, IED weighing 5 kg was also recovered near the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab. The special cell is also investigating from the angle if the two cases are linked.

The central counter-terrorist commando force had sent experts from its National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) based in Haryana's Manesar to defuse the improvised explosive device that was recovered here on January 14. The RDX was used as the core explosive in the IED but it did not blow off due to a "glitch" in the circuit, they said quoting the investigation report. A pit was dug at the "phool mandi" or the flower market campus and the IED was blown under a "controlled explosion" procedure by the NSG personnel.

The incident has been taken very seriously by the Delhi Police and other security agencies as it came just days before the January 26 Republic Day celebrations, for which the security apparatus in the national capital is on a high-alert.

