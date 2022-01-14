Big terror plot foiled ahead of Republic Day: 3kg bomb at Delhi flower market, 5kg IED in Amritsar found

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) and police personnel with a sniffer dog examine the nearby areas after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found inside a bag, at Ghazipur flower market in New Delhi.

Delhi Bomb News: In what is being suspected to be a big terror plot to wreak havoc ahead of January 26 Republic Day, a 3kg bomb was recovered at the Ghazipur flower market in Delhi on Friday. The bomb, which was kept in an iron box inside a backpack, was defused in a controlled manner by security forces. Similarly, forces recovered a 5kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from a village near the Wagah-Attari border in Punjab. Both the devices found in Delhi and Punjab were made to cause 'maximum damage', officials said.

"We've recovered 5kg IED which includes around 2.7Kg of RDX, 1.3Kg iron balls, codex wire, electric detonator, digital timer. We've registered a case and are investigating it. The IED is of high intensity and can cause high damage," Mohnish Chawla, IG Border range, Amritsar told news agency ANI.

"We got info about drugs but when we reached there, found it to be an IED weighing around 5kg from a village near to Wagah-Attari border. We've recovered Rs 1 lakh also. It has come from Pakistan. We are investigating the matter," Rashpal Singh, AIG, STF, Amritsar said.

Delhi Flower Market Bomb

At about 10.30 AM, fire officials received information about a suspicious bag being found at Ghazipur flower market. People were asked to vacate the busy wholesale marketplace immediately after fire officials and Delhi Special Cell teams arrived at the spot.

Soo National Security Guard (NSG) and bomb disposal squad also rushed in.

"The IED was destroyed around 1:30 PM by using a controlled explosion technique after it was lowered into a deep pit located in the area. The samples of the IED have been collected and a detail report will be sent to the Delhi Police," an NSG officer said.

NSG director general M A Ganapathy told news agency PTI that the explosive prima facie looked to be a mix of RDX and ammonium nitrate embedded with some sharpnel. It weighed around 3kg.

Bomb planted after recce

According to preliminary investigation, the bomb was placed at the main gate of the flower market after a thorough recce of the place.



"It is suspected that the alleged person did the recee before planting the bomb and we suspect there was a timer placed inside the bomb. The investigation is still underway to ascertain who and how was the bomber placed," a senior police official said.

All the CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of scene of crime is being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies)

