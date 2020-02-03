'Thousands of Muslims ready to disrupt Delhi', reads provocative poster found with Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam after being arrested

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who courted controversy over his alleged inflammatory speech in Aligarh, had planned a protest march in Delhi's Jamia Millia University on December 14, as per Delhi Police Crime Branch report. The team, which recovered Sharjeel's laptop and mobile phone, has found a poster which reads, "Thousands of Muslim youths are ready to disrupt Delhi which will give international media attention to our issue."

According to the poster, Sharjeel was planning to call a protest for which he requested the Muslim students of JNU to join the agitation. He urged them to support the protest march of Jamia Millia Islamia students on December 14, a day before the violence at Jamia University.

Delhi Police Crime Branch recovered a mobile phone and laptop of Sharjeel Imam on Sunday, along with some other 'objectionable' things from his accommodation in Delhi. The team is now investigating Sharjeel's involvement with the Popular Front of India (PFI), the extremist and militant Islamic fundamentalist organisation that is under the scanner of authorities for providing financial succour to the ongoing citizenship law protests across the country.

"Kashmir, Babri and now CAB, there are more than enough grounds for a strong reaction from Muslims across India," reads the poster.

Sharjeel was arrested after a video of his divisive speech in mid-January went viral on social media. Imam can be heard speaking about cutting off the north-eastern states from the rest of the country by blockading the chicken-neck corridor in the controversial video.

The poster recovered from his possession also mentions that Assam has already started burning and people are being killed.

According to SIT of Crime Branch, Sharjeel was hiding in an 'imambara' near his home in Jehanabad, Bihar, to evade arrest.

