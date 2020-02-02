Sharjeel was hiding in 'imambara' to evade arrest

Following his controversial video after which police of different states launched an operation to nab him, JNU student Sharjeel Imam started searching for a safe haven to evade arrest and he found it near his home in Bihar. However, it didn't work and he was nabbed by the Crime Branch team of Delhi Police.

"The teams of Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Assam police were searching for Sharjeel but he was using every trick to evade arrest," a Delhi Police officer told IANS requesting anonymity.

The officer, who is deployed with the SIT of Crime Branch, said: "Sharjeel could have fled from the country. His brother gave the clue that he has not fled but is hiding in an 'imambara' near his home in Jehanabad, Bihar)."

His brother was already in custody of the Delhi Police, hence, he could not lie. Thereafter, when Delhi and Bihar police jointly conducted a raid at the 'imambara' he was found hidden in a corner with a blanket wrapped around himself, the officer said.

He said: "Finding himself surrounded by the policemen, Sharjeel started a march with police party without any escape attempt."

It must be quoted here that Sharjeen Imam, a student of Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, had allegedly delivered a speech in mid-January in which he was talking about dividing the country. After receiving some videos pertaining to the incident, the Delhi Police had launched search to arrest him.

He was booked under sedition charges and is now in police custody.

Another officer told IANS: "The police recovered Sharjeel's laptop from his Delhi accommodation along with lots of objectionable things. We are now trying to figure out how deeply he was involved with the Popular Front of India".

According to the police source, Sharjeel is more fanatic than a student. He has no respect for any political leader or party. He only follows Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Jinnah is the man who was responsible for bifurcation of the country and giving birth to Pakistan.

