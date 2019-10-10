Image Source : ANI This is not Ram Rajya, but Nathuram Rajya: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that with fake encounters claiming lives almost every day in Uttar Pradesh, the state was facing 'Nathuram'(Godse) Rajya and not 'Ram Rajya'.

"People are not getting justice and the police have become trigger happy. The Samajwadi Party will take out a 'Nyay Yatra' from Lalitpur after the bye-elections to focus on the prevailing situation in the state," he said while addressing a press conference here after meeting the family of Pushpendra Yadav, who was allegedly shot dead by the police in a "fake" encounter on Sunday.

Terming the encounter as "fake", Akhilesh said that his party demanded that a sitting judge of the High Court should be asked to probe the matter.

"We will order an inquiry and punish the guilty when we return to power," he added. He said that he had met the family of the victim and felt that they had been denied justice because the entire government was attempting to shield the guilty cop.

He said that under the Yogi regime, the victim were being penalised. "The Unnao rape victim is yet to get justice and the victim in the Chinmayanand case has been sent to jail. Is this justice?" he asked.

Earlier, on Akhilesh's arrival, 39 Samajwadi leaders had been arrested and sent to jail for staging a demonstration against the government and shouting slogans.

Meanwhile, Pushpendra Yadav's wife Shivangi has appealed for justice to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that she would commit suicide if action was not taken against the guilty cops.

ALSO READ | Akhilesh accuses BJP of cheating Vishwakarma community

ALSO READ | Adityanath will have to leave UP if NRC is implemented: Akhilesh