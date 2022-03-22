The Kashmir Files effect: 'Centre should appoint panel to find out truth', Farooq Abdullah breaks silence

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Farooq Abdullah

Breaking his silence over his alleged involvement in Kashmiri Pandit exodus from Jammu and Kashmir in 1990s, former CM Farooq Abdullah said that the Central government led by the BJP should appoint a commission to find out the truth. Following the release of Vivek Agnihotri's drama "The Kashmir Files", which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, the ex-CM has been under fire.

The visibly miffed Srinagar MP when asked about the ongoing controversy said, "I think they (BJP-led Central Govt) should appoint a commission & that'll tell them who is responsible...You want to know the truth, you should appoint a commission."

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Monday once again upped the ante against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah who claimed his father and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah was not responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Amit Malviya shared a copy of J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act, claiming it was introduced by Farooq Abdullah, in which 1 November 1989 was the 'cut off for exodus.'

Malviya further wrote, "Omar claimed his father Farooq Abdullah was not responsible for the genocide. It was a lie. Here is J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act, introduced by Farooq Abdullah, in which 1Nov1989 is the cut off for exodus. What did he do for 79 days, till 18 January 1990, when he resigned as CM?"

