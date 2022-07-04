Thane: 7 stuck in elevator of seven-storey building; rescued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 7 people get stuck in Thane building elevator; rescued

Highlights All residents were rescued after the firemen managed to open the lift in half an hour

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of malfunctioning of the elevator

The elevator got stuck on the second floor of the building

Thane: Seven people were rescued after they got stuck in an elevator of a seven-storey building in the city on Monday. According to a civic official, the incident was reported from a building having police residential quarters.

The elevator got stuck on the second floor of the building, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

A team of firemen rushed to the spot as soon as they received the message at nearly 11:15 am today, post which the residents were rescued.

The official said all residents were rescued after the firemen managed to open the lift in half an hour.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the malfunctioning of the elevator, officials said.

In March this year, two people were injured after an elevator in a residential building crashed during maintenance work in Mumbai's Grant Road area.

The incident took place in Siddharth Tower and one of the two injured persons was reported in critical condition.

(With inputs from PTI)

