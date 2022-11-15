Thane: Several members of Shinde, Thackeray factions detained following clash; FIR lodged

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thane: Police personnel baton-charge agitators following a clash between groups of suspected Shiv Sena workers and Eknath Sinde-led faction

Thane: Clashes broke out between members of Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena in Thane during the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the details, clashes erupted after a worker of Shinde's faction Yogesh Jankar allegedly passed comments on the members of the Thackeray faction and got into an argument.

The argument soon turned into a clash which prompted the police to intervene and office bearers and women leaders of the Thackeray faction were taken to a safe zone.

The police also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse those involved in the clash. Some workers from both factions were also detained by the police.

Both party members levelled several allegations against each other.

Later, an FIR was lodged against both party members.

The incident took place in the Kisan Nagar area - a part of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's constituency, where newly appointed office bearers of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction were being felicitated.

While the police were engaged in shifting Thackeray faction leaders to safety, women of the Shinde faction got angry and started raising slogans.

Soon, workers and members of both factions reached the police station and lodged complaints against each other. While the complaints were being filed, workers from both groups got into another fight and clashed with each other.

In videos that went viral on social media on Tuesday morning, police personnel could be seen hitting the people.

