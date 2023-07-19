J-K: 2 terrorists killed in Kupwara, war-like stores including AK Rifles recovered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The infiltration bid was foiled along LOC in Macchal Sector.

Atleast two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Wednesday morning (July 19). The terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

War-like stores recovered

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition including four AK Rifles, six hand grenades and other war-like stores. “In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @BSF_India & @JmuKmrPolice, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. 02 x Terrorists eliminated & 04 x AK Rifles, 06 x Hand Grenades & other war-like stores have been recovered. Ops in progress,” the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said that the two dead bodies have been recovered and the search operation in the area is still in progress.

"In a joint operation carried by Army, Kupwara Police & BSF, two terrorists have been killed in Machhal sector in an operation. Two dead bodies of terrorists along with arms & ammunition have been recovered. Operation in progress. Details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir," the Kashmir Zone Police said.

