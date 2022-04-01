Follow us on Image Source : ANI Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir during the night following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of firing, a terrorist was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist was being ascertained. The operation is still underway.

Earlier on March 30, two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rainawari area of Srinagar.

Latest India News