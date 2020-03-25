Telangana top cop, who was booked for violating lockdown with his infected son, tests COVID-19 +ve

Telangana top cop tests COVID-19 +ve after being booked for violating lockdown with his infected son

A Telangana police official, who was booked for defying home quarantine rules with his COVID-19 infected son, has also tested positive for deadly coronavirus on Wednesday. SM Ali, Bhadradri-Kothagudem Deputy Superintendent (DSP) and his 23-year-old son were booked by police for violating the mandatory health protocol asking him to remain under home quarantine.

Ali was a primary contact of his virus-infected son, who recently returned from London, UK. The domestic help of the cop had also tested positive for the disease after coming in contact with the young man.

Soon after the Health Minister Eatala Rajender's announcement, the patient and the DSP were booked under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.

“This is not a personal issue. It concerns a lot of people, putting their lives at risk. Whoever violates the rule will have to face stringent action and no one will be spared. Take it as a warning from the government that violation of quarantine will have to face severe consequences,” Rajender said on Monday.

The senior police officer’s 23-year old son was the 26th patient to have test positive in the state. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to the report, after returning from London, the DSP’s son reportedly went out to get a haircut and attended a family function. He travelled to West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on March 19. Two gunmen who were accompanying him have also been put under isolation, according to reports.

Telangana has been locked down till the end of the month in a bid to curb the rising coronavirus crisis. On Monday, the Telangana Police said any person violating and quarantine lockdown rules will have to face penal action.

