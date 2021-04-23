Telangana IT and Industry Minister KTR tests corona positive

Image Source : PTI Telangana's Minister for information technology and industry K.T. Rama Rao has tested positive for Covid-19. Rao tweeted on Friday that he had tested positive with mild symptoms.

"I've tested Covid positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home Those of you who have met me last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol, get tested & take care," tweeted the Minister, popularly known as KTR.

This came five days after Rao's father and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for coronavirus.

KTR had accompanied his father on Wednesday to a private hospital where the Chief Minister underwent CT Scan and other general medical tests.

Member of Parliament J. Santosh Kumar, who too had accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to the hospital, tested positive on Thursday.

Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday underwent tests at a private hospital under the supervision of the chief minister's personal physician M. V. Rao.

Doctors said that the Chief Minister's condition is stable and he will recover in a short time. According to them, his lungs are normal and there is no infection in them.

