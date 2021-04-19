Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : PTI K Chandrashekar Rao tests positive for COVID.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 today. He has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse. A team of doctors is monitoring his health," the Chief Secretary said in a release today.

On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from here for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went for the polls on April 17.

While, India overall reported 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,50,61,919. There are 19,29,329 active cases in the country at present while 1,29,53,821 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll is at 1,78, 769. As many as 12,38,52,566 people have been vaccinated so far.

