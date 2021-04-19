Monday, April 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tested positive for COVID on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.    

PTI PTI
Hyderabad Published on: April 19, 2021 21:05 IST
Hyderabad, coronavirus cases, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, COVID-19, coronavirus, c
Image Source : PTI

K Chandrashekar Rao tests positive for COVID.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 today. He has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse. A team of doctors is monitoring his health," the Chief Secretary said in a release today.

On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from here for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went for the polls on April 17.

While, India overall reported 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,50,61,919. There are 19,29,329 active cases in the country at present while 1,29,53,821 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll is at 1,78, 769. As many as 12,38,52,566 people have been vaccinated so far.

Also Read: Telangana Board Exam 2021: Telangana Class 10 exams cancelled, TS Inter Class 12 exams postponed

Also Read: Need to spread awareness among people to follow COVID protocols: Om Birla

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X