Telangana: Income Tax searches at residences, offices of TRS Minister Malla Reddy

Officials of Income Tax (I-T) department on Tuesday carried out raids at the residences and offices of Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his close family members.

The I-T sleuths were verifying tax records of Reddy and the educational institutions belonging to him and his family members, sources privy to the development said. Raids were also carried out at the educational institutions.

Ministers of KCR Cabinet are under agencies radar

Malla Reddy is the second minister of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet who was raided by the Central agencies.

On November 9, Enforcement Directorate officials raided premises linked to Minister Gangula Kamalakar as part of a money laundering probe related to alleged granite scam.

The ED case of money laundering stems from a CBI FIR that was filed to probe alleged irregularities in granite trade in the state.

TRS Vs BJP battle

Ruling TRS claimed that Central agencies carried out raids at the behest of the Bharatiya Janta Party. TRS and BJP engage in ugly politics in Telangana. Recently, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s house in Hyderabad was ransacked by TRS workers over his alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister's daughter K Kavitha. Ruling party activists gathered outside of MP’s house and attacked after saffron party leader was heard in a video targeting the state's ruling party by making alleged disparaging remarks against Kavitha who is also an MLC.

(With PTI input)

