Image Source : PTI Telangana encounter: High Court orders re post mortem of four accused

The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered a re post mortem of the bodies of the four accused, involved in the brutal gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor. The bodies of the accused are currently preserved in Gandhi Hospital mortuary. The High Court on December 9, ordered authorities to preserve the bodies of the four accused till December 13.

The court took up hearing of two petitions, seeking a comprehensive probe into December 6 incident. The division bench headed by Chief Justice R. S. Chauhan wanted to know if the police followed the Supreme Court guidelines in the matter. The court also wanted the government to provide evidence of the same.

All the four accused were killed by Cyberabad police in an alleged exchange of fire at Chatanpally near Shadnagar town early on December 6. The police claimed that the accused snatched weapons from police party and opened fire and in the retaliatory fire by police all four were killed.

The incident occurred when police had taken the accused to Chatanpally for recreation of crime scene and collect evidence. It was at this place that the accused had allegedly set afire the victim after sexually assaulting and killing her on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

