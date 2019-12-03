Telangana advocates protest, demand justice for Hyderabad veterinary doctor

Premises of the Telangana High Court witnessed protests by Advocates Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Monday, against the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. Scores of advocates raised slogans demanding justice for the victim and capital punishment for the accused while holding placards and candles in their hands.

Four people, who had spotted the vet at a toll plaza had hatched a plan to rape her. They punctured the tyre of her scooty deliberately and offered her help, following which they dragged her to an isolated spot and took turns to rape her.

The charred body of the Hyderabad vet was found in Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

The two-wheeler of the deceased was also found by the police. Based on the papers of the vehicles, the police were able to recognise the body as that of the 26-year-old vet.

All the four accused, a lorry driver and cleaners, have been arrested by the police.

The incident has triggered widespread protests in Telangana and across different parts of the country, where people have flocked to the streets in demand of justice for the deceased.

Meanwhile, the residents of the society in which the deceased resided have shut the entry gates. Boards stating "no media, no police, no outsiders" were seen at the entry gate of the residential society, as people demanded justice for the young doctor.

