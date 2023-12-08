Telangana CM Revanth Reddy resigns from Lok Sabha membership

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday resigned from his Lok Sabha membership. Reddy submitted his resignation from the post of MP to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The newly-elected Telangana Chief Minister met the Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday evening to tender his resignation. He represented the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in Telangana.

Here's Reddy's resignation letter

"I do hereby tender my resignation from Membership of Parliament, Lok Sabha with effect from 8th December 2023. Please accept my resignation," Reddy said in his resignation letter.

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM

Congress leader Revanth Reddy was worn in as Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday (December 7), becoming the maiden party leader to take office since the formation of the state in 2014.

Reddy was elected as an MLA from the Kodangal assembly constituency in the just-concluded assembly elections.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at L B Stadium in Hyderabad, which was attended by top Congress leadership including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy. Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu was sworn in as Reddy’s Deputy.

The party won 64 seats in the state with a vote share of 39.40 per cent. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was reduced to 39 seats with a vote share of 37.35 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 8 seats with an improved vote share of 13.90 per cent. The Asaduddain Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained its 7 seats.

Reddy was a Lok Sabha member from the Malkajgiri constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Reddy won the seat after defeating Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Rajashekar Reddy Marri with a margin of 10,919 votes. Revanth Reddy won his first Assembly Election from the Kodangal constituency as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader by defeating Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurunath Reddy with a margin of 6,989 votes.

