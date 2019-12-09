Telangana Government forms SIT to investigate Hyderabad rape-accused encounter

Image Source : ANI Telangana government forms SIT to investigate Hyderabad vet rape accused encounter

The Government of Telangana on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the police encounter against the 4 accused who were involved in a woman veterinarian's rape and murder. The SIT will be headed by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

All the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape and murder case have been killed in a police encounter in the wee hours on Friday. Hyderabad police had taken the four accused at the crime spot to recreate the scene, during which they tried to flee the spot.

According to reports, all the four accused in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case were killed at National Highway-44. One of the accused had also snatched the police's pistol while fleeing.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered by four persons near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of November 27.

(With inputs from agencies)

NHRC team today visited the encounter site where the four accused were shot dead yesterday