Tejashwi Yadav goes ballistic in Bihar Assembly: 'When BJP fears, it uses its three 'jamai' - CBI, ED, IT'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav in Assembly: Bihar Coming down heavily on the BJP, Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the saffron party acts vindictively when it starts to lose or fears losing. He also termed CBI, ED and IT as BJP's three jamai. The CBI conducted searches at several leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam that took place when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister. The search operation was carried out at the premises of several senior leaders of the RJD, including MLC Sunil Singh, Rajya Sabha MPs Ashfaq Karim and Faiyaz Ahmed, and former MLC Subodh Rai, officials said.

"When BJP fears or loses in the state, it puts ahead its three 'jamai', CBI, ED and IT," Tejashwi Yadav said in Legislative Assembly.

Cornering the government on the fugitives like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, the Bihar deputy CM said, " When I go to foreign countries, BJP issues lookout notices against me & when fraudsters like Nirav Modi run away, they don't do anything."

Latest India News