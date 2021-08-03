Tuesday, August 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Tehbazari shops' allotted to divyangjan non-transferable: MHA in Lok Sabha

'Tehbazari shops' allotted to divyangjan non-transferable: MHA in Lok Sabha

Nityanand Rai made the clarification in Lok Sabha that 'Tehbazari Shops' for divyangjan are non-transferable.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2021 14:22 IST
nityanand rai, tehbazari shops, divyangjan
Image Source : PTI

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday clarified in the Lok Sabha that 'Tehbazari shops' allotted to divyangjan are non-transferable except in case of incapacity, insanity or demise of the registered vendor.

Responding to a question "whether the government has allowed the sale or transfer of Tehbazari shops allotted to 'divyangjan' under the control of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)" Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai made the clarification in a written reply.

"The NDMC has informed that as per Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2019, a Certificate of Vending (COV) is issued in the name of the registered Street Vendor only and is non-transferable except in case of incapacity, insanity or demise of the registered vendor," Rai said.

Further, the Minister said as per "Section 2.1.10 of the said Scheme a vendor cannot transfer in any manner whatsoever, including sell or rent or lend, the Certificate of Vending to any other person".

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: In first two weeks of Monsoon session, Parliament clocked only 18 hours out of 107

Also Read: Monsoon Session: Opposition plans to up the ante against Modi govt over Pegasus row

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X