Agitation over teachers' recruitment turns violent in Rajasthan, protesters resort to stone pelting

Image Source : INDIA TV Agitation over teachers' recruitment turns violent in Rajasthan, several vehicles torched.

Rajasthan Police personnel witnessed agitating crowd involving thousands resorting to stone pelting in state's Dungarpur district while protesting against a recruitment process. The agitators who blocked National Highway and resorted to stone pelting were protesting against a procedure for teachers recruitment involving 1167 posts.

These people were protesting that 1167 posts that were posted in 2018 for the general category were being recruited in trival belt areas, therefore, they demanded that people from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category be posted in those regions instead people from general category.

The agitators blocked, jammed the national highway, in attempt to pressurise the government. Those who were protesting included candidates and their supporters. The protests were carried out on highway connecting Udaipur to Ahmedabad.

However, when the police arrived at the scene and tried to resolve the situation, the agitators started stone pelting in which several police officials were injured.

Following this, additional police force had to be deployed on NH-8 while cops had to resort to tear gas and lathicharge to control the protests.

