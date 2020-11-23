Tarun Gogoi 'extremely critical', CM Sarbananda Sonowal cancels plans, flies back to Guwahati

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi is "extremely critical", doctors have said. The octogenerian Congress leader's condition deteriorated on Monday morning. Currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications, Gogoi is being monitored by a team of nine doctors. Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said he was flying back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling his programmes midway. Sonowal has directed the health department to provide every possible treatment to him.

"The present status of Sir (Gogoi) is very very critical and the doctors are doing their best," GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma told reporters. Meanwhile, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the former chief minister's condition was extremely critical and worrisome. He is completely on life support and though doctors are trying, now God's blessings and peoples' prayers are required to improve his current condition," he said. Sarma said Gogoi's organs have failed with the brain receiving some signals, eyes are showing some reflexes and his heart is functioning as a pace-maker is fitted, but no other organs are functioning. The minister said Gogoi, who was on a dialysis on Sunday for six hours, is again flushed with toxins and he is not in a position to undergo the process again.

READ MORE: Tarun Gogoi extremely critical, say doctors

The doctors attending Gogoi are said to be in constant touch with a team from the All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), led by Randeep Guleria. Gogoi was put on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure.

The 84-year-old was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened. On October 25, the three-time chief minister was discharged from GMCH after two months post his treatment for COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications. He had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 25 and admitted to the GMCH the next day.

READ MORE: Tarun Gogoi's health deteriorates with multi-organ failure, difficulty in breathing

Latest India News