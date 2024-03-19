Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Indian Ambassador to US, joins BJP in Delhi, likely to contest Amritsar LS seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Taran Singh Sandhu is a former Indian Ambassador to the US.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a seasoned Indian diplomat renowned for his expertise in US affairs, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sandhu, who previously served as the Indian ambassador to the United States, made his entry into the BJP fold at the party headquarters in the presence of general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh.

Potential candidate for Amritsar LS seat

There are speculations that the BJP might nominate Sandhu to contest against Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Amritsar constituency in Punjab in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as reported by PTI.

Sandhu expresses gratitude, emphasises development agenda

Expressing gratitude towards BJP leadership, Sandhu highlighted the developmental focus of the Modi government, especially in fostering the India-US relationship. He thanked BJP President JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah for encouraging him to embark on this new journey of service to the nation.

"In the last 10 years, I have worked closely with PM Modi's leadership, especially in the relationship with the United States and Sri Lanka... PM Modi is development-focused... Development is very much needed today and... this development should reach Amritsar too. So, I thank the party president, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister who encouraged me for the new path of service to the nation that I am entering...," Sandhu remarked.

Sandhu's diplomatic career highlights

Sandhu's illustrious diplomatic career included serving as the Ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024, preceded by his tenure as the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka from January 2017 to January 2020. He has also held key positions at the High Commission of India, Colombo, and the Consulate General of India in Frankfurt. Additionally, he has made significant contributions in various capacities within the Ministry of External Affairs, including Joint Secretary roles and as an Officer on Special Duty.