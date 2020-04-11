Tamil Nadu will take call on lockdown extension based on Centre's move: TN chief secretary Shanmugam

Tamil Nadu will take a call on lockdown extension based on Centre's move, expected to be revealed in PM's address tonight at 8 pm, Tamil Nadu chief secretary K Shanmugam was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The top state official said that Chief Minister Palaniswami conveyed this to

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference early today.

Shanmugam later clarified that PM Modi's address to the nation, expected tonight has not yet been confirmed

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported one more COVID19 death, taking the toll from the virus to 10. Shanmugam said 58 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Saturday, with the total number of positive cases reaching 969. The latest death was reported from Erode district.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra and West Bengal had extended lockdown till April 30.

