Lockdown will continue till 30th April in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Image Source : TWITTER BREAKING: Maharashtra extends lockdown till Apiril 30

In a bid to contain the growing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the COVID-19 lockdown will continue till 30th April in Maharashtra. His statement came soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi interected with Chief Ministers on the rising concerns amid the COVID-19 outbreak. "Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till 30th April. The state will show the way to the country even in these tough times," he said.

"On Monday, we will complete 5 weeks since the first case of Coronavirus was reported in the state. We can say that till now we have been successful in preventing the multiplication of the number of cases up to some extent," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said that the lockdown in India could be extended by two weeks post April 14. Modi said there seems to be a consensus amongst states on extending by another two weeks the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 and was to end on April 14.

"'Jaan hai to jahan hai'. When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important. Most of the people understood this and stayed at home," Modi said.

India's COVID-19 death toll rose to 239 on Saturday while the number of cases jumped to 7,447. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 6,565. As many as 33 new deaths have been reported since Friday evening.

Latest India News