Aarogya Setu App can be used as e-pass to facilitate travel amid lockdown: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to strategize ahead for tackling COVID-19. This was the third such interaction of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers. Emphasising on the importance of the recently launched 'Aarogya Setu' tracking application by the government to combat spread of novel coronavirus outbreak in India, prime minister Narendra Modi said that the tracking app is an essential tool in Covid-19 fight and is possible to use it as an e-pass to facilitate travel from one place to another.

He referred to how South Korea and Singapore got success in contact tracing. Based on those experiences, India has made its own effort through the app which will be an essential tool in India’s fight against the pandemic, he said. He also referred to the possibility of the app being an e-pass which could subsequently facilitate travel from one place to another.

The 'Aarogya Setu' tracking app, which is already available on Google Play Store on Android smartphones and App Store for iPhones, will help track the coronavirus infection by using the smartphone's GPS system and Bluetooth and provide information that will help in determining if you have been near a Covid-19 infected person or not.

In his video conference with the Chief Minister, PM Modi observed that the combined effort of the Centre and the States has definitely helped reduce the impact of COVID-19 but since the situation is rapidly evolving, constant vigilance is paramount. He emphasized the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken till now to contain the virus, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge.

