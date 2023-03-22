Tamil Nadu: Eight dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker warehouse in Kancheepuram district

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Probe launched into the explosion

At least eight people died and several got injured in an explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Kuruvimalai village of Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The reason for the explosion is not yet known.

"Injured people were rushed to the hospital. A police investigation is underway," said Kancheepuram Collector M Aarthi.

"Rescue operation is going on. The spot is clear. Police would investigate more on this. Post that we would know more details," she added.

According to police, 25 persons were working in the unit of the factory when the explosion took place Wednesday afternoon.

More details are awaited.

