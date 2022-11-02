Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains, waterlogging cripple daily life; schools shut in Chennai, other areas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chennai: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Chennai, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy overnight rains pounded parts of Tamil Nadu, with the weather department predicting more rains in the state on Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur districts today, in wake of heavy rains warning.

People were seen walking in waterlogged streets in several localities in Chennai and its outskirts due to heavy overnight downpour.

Significant rainfall from 08:30 pm on November 1 to 4 am today has been recorded at Chennai - Nungambakkam station at 112.5mm.

Tamil Nadu weather forecast

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is on the forecast in Chennai till November 2 and heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in adjoining districts Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu among others in the next few days.

According to the Met forecast, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.

For Thursday, the weather department said light to moderate rain is likely in many places.

Isolated thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.

On Friday, light to moderate rain is expected at various places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

The RMC in Chennai, which announced the onset of the Northeast monsoon on October 29, has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations as well till November 4.

Schools, colleges shut in Chennai, other areas in Tamil Nadu

District collectors said schools and colleges will remain closed on Wednesday in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur due to excessive rainfall in the region.

Only schools will remain closed in Vellore, Kanjipuram, Vilupuram and Chengalpattu, according to information provided by the respective district collectors.

The Thirupathur District Collector has announced a holiday for students in the Thirupathur School till class 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

