Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges to remain shut in 26 districts as rain continues to pound state

Tamil Nadu rains: As rains continue to pound Tamil Nadu, the state government has declared holidays for school as well as college students in at least 26 districts, including Chennai.

The decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in several districts on Saturday.

In Chennai and its suburbs, heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in the next 48 hours, according to the IMD.

The IMD predicted that Chennai and its neighbouring districts including Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday, November 12.

It further stated that the rainfall is expected till November 13 and it could be heavy to very heavy in select regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

An IMD bulletin said a well-marked low-pressure area "lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri Lanka off Tamil Nadu coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to upper tropospheric levels."

It is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastline till November 12 morning. Wind speed is expected to be 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along southern Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Sri Lankan coasts, the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area.

Tiruvallur district authorities said the Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai reservoir has reached its full level of 36. 61 ft and the outflow stood at 130 cusecs.

The release from Puzhal dam is increased to 500 cusecs increased from 100. Similarly, other reservoirs too have been witnessing copious inflows and Redhills has touched 82.97 per centage of its 3,300 mcft capacity. Water is released from reservoirs as per regulations.

