Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges to remain shut in several districts amid heavy rain alert issued by IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Tamil Nadu reels under heavy rains

Tamil Nadu rains: Amid the incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges will remain closed on Friday in several districts of the state. The decision to declare a holiday was taken after an alert was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

Schools and colleges located in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Madurai, and other districts have declared a holiday on Friday.

"Based on the rain forecast for tomorrow, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow," the Tiruvallur district collector tweeted on Thursday.

According to reports, both schools and colleges will be closed in the districts of Kancheepuram and Madurai, however, only schools will remain shut in the Sivaganga and Dindigul districts.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has also announced a holiday today for all schools and colleges in view of heavy rains.

The IMD reported a low-pressure area with associated cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka, which it said is likely to intensify over the next 24 hours.

"The Low-Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours," IMD wrote on Twitter.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Heavy to very heavy rainfall alert in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for next two days

Latest India News