'I'm Christian, can't salute national flag': Tamil Nadu school headmistress refuses to hoist tricolor on I-Day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER In a video recording justifying her act, she said that being a Yahova Christian, her religious belief allows her to salute only God.

Tamil Nadu news: A state government school headmistress had refused to hoist and salute the tricolour on Independence Day. She explained her reason and said "I am a Yehovah Christian. My religious belief allows me to salute only God."

Tamil Selvi, a government school Headmistress in Dharmapuri district, stoked a controversy after the assistant headmistress was made to hoist the Indian Flag on the country's 76th Independence day.

In a video recording justifying her act, she said that being a Yahova Christian, her religious belief allows her to salute only God.

She, however, added that she does not disrespect the flag and said that she had arranged for the Assistant Headmistress to hoist the flag.

A complaint was filed against Selvi by the parents of the children studying in the school with the District Education Officer. She was alleged to have shown her bias towards one religion while working in a government school.

The headmistress did not attend the flag hoisting ceremony last year also and had taken sick leave.

Latest India News