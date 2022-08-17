Wednesday, August 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'I'm Christian, can't salute national flag': Tamil Nadu school headmistress refuses to hoist tricolor on I-Day

'I'm Christian, can't salute national flag': Tamil Nadu school headmistress refuses to hoist tricolor on I-Day

Tamil Selvi, a government school Headmistress in Dharmapuri district, stoked a controversy after the assistant headmistress was made to hoist the Indian Flag on the country's 76th Independence day.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Chennai Published on: August 17, 2022 20:22 IST
tamil nadu, Independence Day 2022, Flag Hoisting Ceremony, Tamil Nadu, Christian, Azadi Ka Amrit Mah
Image Source : TWITTER In a video recording justifying her act, she said that being a Yahova Christian, her religious belief allows her to salute only God.

Tamil Nadu news: A state government school headmistress had refused to hoist and salute the tricolour on Independence Day. She explained her reason and said "I am a Yehovah Christian. My religious belief allows me to salute only God." 

Tamil Selvi, a government school Headmistress in Dharmapuri district, stoked a controversy after the assistant headmistress was made to hoist the Indian Flag on the country's 76th Independence day. 

In a video recording justifying her act, she said that being a Yahova Christian, her religious belief allows her to salute only God.

She, however, added that she does not disrespect the flag and said that she had arranged for the Assistant Headmistress to hoist the flag.

A complaint was filed against Selvi by the parents of the children studying in the school with the District Education Officer. She was alleged to have shown her bias towards one religion while working in a government school.

Related Stories
1,000 year-old antique idols seized in TN

1,000 year-old antique idols seized in TN

Disproportionate assets case: Vigilance dept raids premises linked to ex-AIADMK minister KPP Baskar

Disproportionate assets case: Vigilance dept raids premises linked to ex-AIADMK minister KPP Baskar

Madurai: Chappals hurled at Tamil Nadu Finance minister's car, 5 BJP workers arrested | Video

Madurai: Chappals hurled at Tamil Nadu Finance minister's car, 5 BJP workers arrested | Video

Tamil Nadu: No drinking water for 30 days; Residents stage protest, block road

Tamil Nadu: No drinking water for 30 days; Residents stage protest, block road

Tamil Nadu: Electricity bills of state crematoriums to soon be hiked three times

Tamil Nadu: Electricity bills of state crematoriums to soon be hiked three times

The headmistress did not attend the flag hoisting ceremony last year also and had taken sick leave.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News